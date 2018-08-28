Man On Trial For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of 8-Year-Old Girl

A case that dates back almost four years is back in court.

48-year-old Kayro Moreno is accused of sexually assaulting a minor during a period of two years. Today, Moreno plead not guilty to the accusations. If found guilty, he faces up to 99 years in prison.

The victim was the first one to take the stand, testifying that her mother’s boyfriend began to sexually and physically abuse her when she was eight years old.

Court documents state the abuse was between August 2010 through 2012. The victim said Moreno abused her more than 15 times. The victim adds that when Moreno would sexually abuse her, he would say he loved her but when he wasn’t, he would call her ugly and say her mother did not love her.

During trial, the court watched a video of the victim being interviewed by the children’s advocacy center in which she described the abuse.

The trial in this case continues, we will keep you informed as more details develop.