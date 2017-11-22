Man Who Injured Child On The Run

This article was originally published 4 months ago , which may make its actuality or accuracy possibly no longer valid. foxstx.com is not responsible for any misunderstanding or errors which may occur in the information presented.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a man wanted for injury to a child.

Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.