The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a man wanted for injury to a child.
27-year-old, Santos Omar Ramirez is described as 5 foot 6 and weighs approximately 160 pounds.  He has brown hair and brown eyes.  His last known address was in Donna, Texas.  If you have any information call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477. Information leading to his arrest may make you eligible for a cash reward.