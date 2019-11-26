Laredo, Texas — A man is arrested after he robbed the home he was hired to work at. The Laredo police department is now sending a message they hope can prevent future robberies.

The investigation began in early November when Laredo police responded to the 2000 block of market street. An elderly woman reported to police she hired the suspect, Jesus Omar Muñiz, to clean her house.

“…The visit in reference to the job coincided with the things that went missing from the home, she noted these things and alerted police to make a report. ………”

According to the victim, muñiz completed the job but stole several items, including her credit cards. During the investigation, Laredo police identified muñiz as the suspect through security cameras… As more evidence surfaced, authorities were able to link Muniz to 13 unauthorized charges on one of the cards.

He is now facing charges of credit card abuse of the elderly.

Laredo police sending the message they want to prevent more victims of theft.

“…Always check references doesn’t matter who you are inviting to your home, if its someone who is providing home health or coming to clean ora repairman, you have to be really careful who you are inviting to your home…”

Muñiz is now behind bars on a thirty thousand dollar bond.