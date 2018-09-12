Man Guilty Of Attempting To Drown An Agent Is Sentenced To 60 Months

A 31-year-old man declared himself guilty to assaulting a border patrol agent while attempting to enter the United States.

Edgar Garrido Miranda was sentenced to 60 months in prison after he attempted to drown an agent.

The incident happened August 2017 after border patrol found several undocumented immigrants by Zacate Creek in south Laredo. Garrido Miranda allegedly became aggressive and evaded arrest.

“You have this aggravated felon who has been convicted previously of firearm charges, who is a latin kings member and has previously assaulted law enforcement officers. Tried to drown my client by holding his head under water for a prolonged period of time Zacate Creek is not the cleanest body of water he breathed all this water into his lungs.”

The agent suffered contusions, bruises, and a throat infection as a result of this incident.

During the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo warned Garrido Miranda that he could have been shot as an act of self-defense.

“Thankfully, his fellow border patrol agent was there. They had to beat this guy off of him in order to save their own border patrol agent who was being held under water. Border patrol we see it every day a lot of restraint is used in these use of force scenarios where they don’t use deadly force clearly the undocumented illegal alien, who had been deported previously multiple times, used deadly force drowning someone is deadly force.”

Edgar Garrido Miranda faces deportation after he completes his sentence and will have to pay more than four thousand dollars in restitution fees.