It’s been almost four years since the murder of Javier Vega Jr., an off-duty border patrol agent. After a unanimous decision, the jury decided Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval’s fate.

Last Wednesday, Tijerina-Sandoval was found guilty of capital murder and attempted capital murder. After 12 witnesses testified during the sentencing phase, the jury deliberated. Today, after an hour, judge Magdalina Lopez made the announcement.

Tijerina-Sandoval received the death penalty for the death of Vega Jr. and life in prison for attempted capital murder for shooting and injuring Javier Vega Sr., plus a fine of 10,000 dollars.

Vega Jr. died on the way to the hospital after being shot while fishing with his family in Willacy County on August 3, 2014. The jury decided that Tijerina-Sandoval was a threat to society after previously robbing 17 people at gunpoint in a span of 45 days.

Tijerina-Sandoval is pending a formal sentencing date, which is yet to be announced, due to the fact that he chose to not present himself in court today. Tijerina-Sandoval’s co-defendant, Ismael Hernandez Vallejo is scheduled to appear in court in August. We will keep you informed on that case.