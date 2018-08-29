Man Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting A Minor For Two Years

A man in Laredo accused of sexually assaulting a minor for a period of two years is found guilty.

48-year-old Kayro Moreno could face up to 99 years in prison. This morning, a doctor testified he conducted a psychological assessment on the victim at the Children’s Advocacy Center, stating the victim exhibited symptoms that were consistent with sexual abuse. The sentencing phase will continue tomorrow.

We will bring you the latest information.