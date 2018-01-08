Tonight in Pharr police investigates an investigation into an accident that turned deadly.
That incident ended the life left one man over the weekend.
A spokesperson for the city reports that 31-year-old, Michael Paul Damian Elizalde was travelling down Minnesota road at high speeds when he lost the control of his vehicle.
He veered off the roadway, crashing into a ditch during the early morning hours of Saturday. Elizalde suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.