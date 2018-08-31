Man Charged With Aggravated Assault In Port Isabel

A man in Port Isabel is behind bars after being accused of domestic abuse.

On Tuesday, authorities responded to the 100th block of West Hickman, in relation to an aggravated assault call. When officers arrived, they saw a woman who had bruises on her face and blood on her lips. Moments later, the woman told officers her boyfriend, identified as Jose Luis Garcia Hernandez, allegedly came home intoxicated and began to punch her repeatedly. According to authorities, Garcia Hernandez took away the phone while she was trying to call 911. He has been charged with aggravated assault and interfering with an emergency request for assistance. His bond is set at 22,500 dollars.