According to McAllen authorities, two men were transported to a local hospital with stab wounds after a disturbance turned into a physical altercation.

On August 11 at around 2 am, police responded to the 300 block of south 17 street, better know as downtown McAllen, an area popular for their bars and nightclubs.

Mcallen Police Lieutenant Joel Morales tells Fox News 23-year-old Alexis Brandon Cruz has been arrested with two counts of aggravated assault after injuring two people. Two others involved in the incident were arrested for public intoxication.

“They were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. They had sustained injuries appeared to be stab wounds and they were taken there for medical treatment.”

The video that has now gone viral through social media, shows a group of men getting into a fist fight at the entertainment district.