A Man from Alamo is found guilty of burning a child with scalding hot water. Miguel Hernandez is charged with criminally negligent injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and reckless injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

A school nurse is said to have noticed the injuries on the child and reported them.

Prosecutors believe Hernandez lost his temper and put her in bath water that caused her to sustain second and third-degree burns after she soiled herself. Hernandez is sentenced to nearly 16 years for both counts.