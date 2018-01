A man ends up behind bars after allegedly stealing a purse with hundreds of dollars in Mission.

The theft was reported at a supermarket located on Conway and 1st Street at around 11 this morning. According to authorities, the suspect fled the store with the purse containing 800 dollars. The 20-year-old man who has not been identified was arrested after police found him at a house near the business. He is expected to face formal charges in the next few days.