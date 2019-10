32-year-old luz Carlos Martinez-Sanchez was detained after he was seen breaking into a white Mazda truck by the 1 thousand block of Farragut street on Sunday at about 12 am.

Authorities say Martinez-Sanchez was in possession of two passports, a handbag and approximately twenty dollars which he attempted to steal from the mazda..he was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle, theft of property and possession of identifying information.