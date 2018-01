A man faced with the death penalty for killing a 60-year-old man in Donna is looking for a new sentence.

Douglas Armstrong appealed his sentence of the death penalty through the Texas Criminal Court of appeals last year. Armstrong was found guilty of murdering an elderly man in Donna after stealing 150 dollars in cash from him in 2006. Douglas will return to court for a second time to learn his fate once more. The judge is set to make a decision in February. We will keep you informed.