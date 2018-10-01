Man Accused Of Robbery Wanted In Harlingen

Harlingen authorities need your help to locate a robbery suspect.

The man is accused of going to a store located at 800 block of East Tyler Street in Harlingen and asking an employee for change of a one hundred dollar bill.

When the clerk had the cash in her hand, the suspect grabbed it and fled in a tan colored chevy blazer. He is described as a Hispanic in his 50s or 60s. If you recognize him or have information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477.