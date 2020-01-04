Edinburg, Texas– The suspect accused of fatally stabbing another man on New Years Day was arraigned Friday morning.

31-year-old Ramiro Escobar was formally charged with first-degree murder in connection to a deadly stabbing at an Edinburg apartment complex. Escobar appeared before judge Terry Palacios around 11 this morning at the Edinburg Municipal court. Escobar was charged with 1st-degree murder and his bond set at $1,000,000. He remains at the local county jail. If found guilty, he is facing 5 to 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

“In less than 48 hours, the Edinburg police department had already suspect in custody. He was presented today at court he was arraigned and his charges were read”

It happened at the apartment complex on January 1st. At the scene, officials found Miguel Adrian Ramirez Alonso with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators worked on several leads which led them to the arrest of Escobar.

“Unfortunately it seems that this is a family violence situation. We are asking people that if they have problems and they need help. Call us”

Lantana apartment residents say they are in disbelief. Some share how they are trying to protect themselves from potential attacks.



This is an update to this story: