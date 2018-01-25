It was at the 92nd court in Hidalgo County where a judge issued a PR bond to 20-year-old Santiago Aguirre- the man accused of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The judge reducing his bond with the condition that Aguirre returns for his hearing. Aguirre is a DACA beneficiary and because of the criminal charges, he is facing immigration problems.

The family of Jonathan Alcala said to be grateful to Aguirre. Alacala was shot and killed back on December 15th of last year outside his home. Two other suspects were arrested meanwhile Aguirre allegedly fired back in defense of Alacala. Aguirre continues facing charges of murder. Meanwhile, the district attorneys office continues the investigation.