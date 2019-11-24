Rio Grande Valley, Texas — All week long, officers from Edinburg, Donna, Pharr, and other police departments, as well as local nurses, took a course to receive their certificate.

A program by AgriLife Solutions in partnership with Texas A&M University made it possible for local authorities to receive training to become a child passenger safety technician.

“They’re trained to educate the community of caregivers on how to properly install their car seats.”

In their final day of training. The group provided car seats for lower-income families. Over 70 car seats were gifted and properly installed. The community liaison officer for the city of Pharr Says there were certain details about car seats he was not aware of.

“Its very important because me being a grandfather for the first time I didn’t know car seats are expired.”

Local mom Sandra Vela said she has a two-year-old daughter and thought she had her car seat properly installed. She was told otherwise.

I found out that no, she wasn’t she could have died or we could have got into an accident her injured cause it was not even locked and I thought it was.”

Vela said she now feels safe and that her baby will now be okay.

With this training, the police departments that participated now have at least one child passenger safety technician available to help the community.