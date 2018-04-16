Early voting kicks off April 23rd and parents say their children deserve the very best, as Marcela Garcia explains to Fox News.

“It would be a good idea for them to have more updated technology for the children to have a better education.”

LISD is asking voters to approve a $150.7 million dollar bond that asks to redesign Cigarroa High School, as well as Ligarde, Dovalina, and Kawas elementary schools. The bond also includes building a new Cigarroa middle school.

If approved, a property valued at a little over 75,000 thousand, an owner would see a $5.65 monthly increase. The community says its all for the benefit of students.

Early voting will run from April 23rd through May 1st. Election day is May 5th.LISD officials say having a May election allows for the state of Texas to cover 70 percent of the costs and the district the remaining 30 percent.