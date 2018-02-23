The current policy prohibits anyone to electioneer or campaign on county property which has resulted in a bi-partisan lawsuit against county officials.

Texas Civil Rights Project together with MALDEF better known as the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund are representing a democrat and republican who believe that this policy is unlawful. Efren Olivarez director of TCRP believes that this rule oppresses people’s right to express themselves, the organizations are seeking that this policy not be enforced with this lawsuit. District Attorney Omar Escobar disagrees with this lawsuit saying there are two policies in effect. Escobar arguing that both plaintiffs did not ask for a permit.