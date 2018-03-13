As spring break kicks off, South Padre Island becomes one of the busiest locations nationwide. License plate readers on the Queen Isabella Bridge, help authorities determine how many vehicles go in and out of the island but are also very important during investigations, when officers need to locate a specific vehicle. While officers and agents are stationed all over the island to maintain control, tents have also been set up to assist individuals with minor incidents, but those will be in full-function starting tomorrow. Measures aren’t only taken at south padre island, police patrol is also in full-effect in neighboring cities. Drivers caught under the influence of alcohol could face fines up to $17-thousand dollars, jail time and loss of their driver’s license.