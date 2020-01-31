Laredo, Texas– Bond projects approved by voters to build new schools as both school districts say they are expanding. In 2013, voters approved a bond and UISD says they construction is almost complete.

“We have already completed the majority of the projects, we are about 80 percent complete with the entire bond program. We completed the four ninth-grade campuses, one for each high school to provide additional classroom space”

For now, UISD only needs to build three more campuses. The elementary school is set to be near the alexander ninth grade campus and is expected to be open next august — a middle school will be located in cuatro vientos and is also scheduled to open in August 2021.

“Once we finish those two schools, we will have one middle school pending in the Emines road and then we will complete our entire bond construction program”

Laredo ISD is in the process of beginning its construction. Their 150 million bond was approved in 2018 to renovate and build new campuses.

“The main things that we included in that bond just to remind the community was the construction of a new middle school, some major renovations for Cigarroa, multipurpose building for martin, renovation of Dovalina and Kawas Elementary”

The bond also includes three new buildings for Nixon high school – a vocation, ROTC, and agriculture building. As of now, the designs have been finalized.

“The first project we are planning to begin this coming March, the building for martin high school and in April, one month later, we will begin the construction for th multipurpose building for martin high school”

In the summer, LISD expects to begin the other projects. UISD says they should be complete with their bond projects within the next two years.