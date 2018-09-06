Laredo Police Need Help Locating 28-Year-Old Missing Man

Laredo authorities need your help locating a 28-year-old missing man with cognitive disabilities.

It’s believed Luis Angel Munoz Gonzalez left his home located on the 1400 block of San Francisco Street, early this morning. He was wearing a purple striped shirt, blue jeans and grey and green tennis shoes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. If you have any information that helps authorities find him, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800.