Laredo, Texas– Crime Stoppers need your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect. 31-year-old Raul Hernandez is wanted on charges of burglary. The incident happened in December 2018, when a victim reported the theft at the 1900 block of Baltimore Street.

“While he [the victim] was away from his home, someone had broken into his residence. When he arrived, he noticed that his bedroom had been ransacked and also discovered that several items were missing. Items such as a laptop, television as well as other personal items.” Gina Gonzales – Laredo Police PIO

Raul Hernandez is 5 ft 8 in tall weighs 150 lb. He was last seen at the 700 block of Ursula drive.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you can contact the crime stoppers hotline at 727-8477 or the Laredo Police at 795 2800. Remember your call will remain anonymous.

