Laredo Man Wanted For Burglary Of A Building And Theft

Laredo police need your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

42-year-old Raul Santiago Botello is wanted for burglary of a building and theft.

Botello is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen at the 6700 block of Casa del Sol Boulevard. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.