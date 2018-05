A man guilty of killing his landlord in Laredo is sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Nelson Anthony Jasso killed Juan Antonio Gutierrez in February 2017. Jasso claimed Gutierrez attacked him with a knife. Jasso’s wife took the stand yesterday saying they were looking to move out because they felt uncomfortable with a neighbor in the duplex. During the trial, Jasso asked the family for forgiveness and said he did it in self-defense.