Laredo Man Accused Of Credit Card Abuse

Laredo Crime Stoppers need your help to locate a suspect.

Ivan Gordon Edayan Cabalis Jr. is wanted for credit card abuse. Cabalis is 6 feet tall weighs about 195 pounds and was last seen at the 9800 block of Cantera Court. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.