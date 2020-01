Laredo, Texas– 30-year-old Luis Adrian Ramos is wanted on charges of aggravated robbery.

Ramos is five feet nine inches tall, weighs about 137 pounds and his last known address is the 3800 block of Casa Blanca Lake road.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact crime stoppers at 727-tips or the Laredo police department at 795-2800.

Your call will remain anonymous.