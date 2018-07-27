Laredo College in partnership with other government entities offered a two-day training to students from Mexico. Students received firsthand experience in the United States legal system.

As part of the training, students participated in a mock trial to better understand the justice system. About 100 students were present at this conference.

“We are uniting both legal systems and understanding because of the vast differences on how the cases are done and how they are argued in the court systems.”

Students also learned how to start a case theory and techniques in presenting an oral case. One of the guest speakers was Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.

“We hope to prepare these students to become better attorneys as Mexico prepares to transition into the oral advocacy. What I’m presenting is final arguments and helping these students and these attorneys become better lawyers.”