Laredo Cemetery Reaching Capacity, Officials Search For Alternatives
The cemetery in Laredo is reaching its capacity and officials are starting to look at different options.
According to city manager Horacio De Leon, the city has about two years worth of space left and that is why they are exploring alternatives.
“There’s interest in the private sector, hopefully coming long and providing that service taking the city away from that we would also like to partner with other stakeholders.”
City officials will discuss the future of the city cemetery at its next meeting in September.