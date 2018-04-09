Today marks the second week of jury selection in the murder case of a valley border patrol agent. More than 400 jurors have gone through the screening process during the past 14 days narrowing down the jury that will deliberate Gustavo Tijerina’s fate. It has been three and a half years since the murder of an off-duty border patrol agent. Gustavo Tijerina- Sandoval, along with Ismael Hernandez-Vallejo are charged with 1st-degree murder in the death of agent Javier Vega Jr. Agent Vega was murdered August 3, 2014 while he was spending time with his family at a park in Willacy County. According to the investigation, Vega was fishing with relatives when two men attempted to rob them, opening fire on him and his family. Vega was fatally shot, leaving behind his wife and three children. The case was transferred to Cameron County in 2015 and will be taking place at the 197th district court. The suspects’ trials will be held separately. If declared guilty, the state seeks the death penalty for both.Tijerina’s trial is scheduled to begin April 23rd.