Today, a Bexar County medical forensics doctor took the stand and in detail described each bruise Hector Benavides received that night of November 15, 2015.

The medical forensics doctor testified Hector Benavides received bruises and fractures to his head and face.

He stated the cause of death was due to multiple blunt force trauma, causing him heart failure.

Also taking the stand was a private investigator from the Laredo Police Department, who allegedly spoke with witnesses who were at the bar the night of the murder.

Efrain Leonel Hernandez along with his brother Justin Hernandez and Felipe Arizpe Rosales are accused of allegedly murdering Hector Benavides after an altercation took place.

Information is still pending on when the other trials will begin.