93rd District Court Judge, Rudy Delgado going before a judge himself today after his arrest last weekend.

It was Friday afternoon when the FBI raided the court in Hidalgo County following the investigation into his home where they seized several documents.

Delgado is accused of accepting bribes after an attorney confessed to having made agreements in several judicial cases. The judge was released on probation after his brother – Dr. Luis Delgado -paid a 2500 dollar bond. Fox News south Texas awaits a response from attorneys involved in the case. We will keep you informed as the story develops.