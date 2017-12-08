One of the longest unsolved murder cases in the country has finally come to an end John Feit was found guilty in the death of Irene Garza and is sentenced to life in prison.

After seven days in court Feit has finally been given a verdict and a sentence, he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

After the sentencing, Hidalgo District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez held a press conference in regards to the now-closed cold case.

Linda de la Viña, one of Irene’s cousin also spoke of how justice was served after all of these years, Fox News asked her if she was finally able to breathe again.