IRS wants to alert the community over an internet scam created to give hackers direct access to your personal information. Officials warn phishing, a type of fraud, where the victim clicks on an email link that looks legitimate but gives online scammers a look into all of your personal information.

“Make sure that you received a particular email from an unknown source, please delete it. Don’t become a victim.” Irma Trevino – IRS liaison

The IRS wants to remind you that they will never communicate with you through email or by phone. In case you are not sure of your tax status, you can check if you owe any money to the agency by going online and visiting their website at irs.gov

