While there hasn’t been a significant rise in sexually transmitted infections, if not treated, an STI could lead to HIV.

“Now you have, you have blisters, you have sores, you have rashes, that means your body is more susceptible to HIV infections.”

Oscar Lopez with the Valley Aids Council says it’s important for people to get tested.

“Whether you’re 16 years old or 60 years old. If you’re having sex and you’re not using protection specifically condoms then you need to get tested for STI’s, especially if you have random partners or you have more than one partner.”

According to Lopez, the Rio Grande Valley has seen a 25 percent increase in HIV cases. He adds that Latinos are at a high risk for HIV.

“Latinos are impacted by HIV because of our poverty rates, because so many ous don’t have insurance, within our culture we tend to wait until we’re very sick to seek medical care.”

He also says that many in the Latino community don’t talk about these issues. The Valley Aids Council says knowing your status is vital.