A teacher from IDEA public schools faces charges after having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Marisela Mendoza Winn went before a judge in McAllen last Wednesday for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old. Mendoza-Winn was set a 60 million dollar bond. In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson at IDEA public schools says they are committed to ensuring the safety of their students. They add Mendoza-Winn no longer works with the institution, and that the investigation is ongoing.
Other Stories you might like
Failure To Register As Sex Offender Lands Brownsville Man In Jail
February 4, 2014
Operation Curbside Nets Results
March 6, 2014
Man Found Dead in Weslaco Home
February 17, 2016