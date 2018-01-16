A teacher from IDEA public schools faces charges after having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Marisela Mendoza Winn went before a judge in McAllen last Wednesday for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old. Mendoza-Winn was set a 60 million dollar bond. In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson at IDEA public schools says they are committed to ensuring the safety of their students. They add Mendoza-Winn no longer works with the institution, and that the investigation is ongoing.

