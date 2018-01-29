In the past two weeks, there have been multiple arrests in traveling buses…

An expert on this topic tells us what are our rights are as passengers on board.

Videos emerging on social media where men are detained while traveling inside the united states.

Immigration lawyer, Hugo Peña tells us what you need to do if you find yourself in this situation.

According to Piña, he says when a person comes to visit the U.S. from a different country, it is very important to always carry documentation without fear of the laws because not having any is enough reason for Border Patrol agents to make a detention.

If you would like more information about your rights while traveling, you can visit the website www.aclu.org-know-your-rights.