San Benito, Texas– The Harlingen police department is investigating the discovery of human remains in that city.

According to officials, an anonymous tip alerted them to the location where the remains were found. they were located in a property owned by AEP-Texas near West Stenger street. at the moment it’s believed to be the remains of one individual.

Once the processing of the remains is completed we should be able to identify if it’s male or female, but right now it’s unknown if it’s male or female. it’s also unknown who may place this remains here.

Texas Rangers, as well as the San Benito police department, are working on this case.

We’ll bring you more information once it’s made available.

