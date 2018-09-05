Homicide Investigation Continues In Death Of 29-Year-Old Woman

Authorities have identified 29-year-old Melissa Ramirez as the woman whose body was found at the 300 block of Jeffries Road.

“So the Texas Rangers Division along with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and the Laredo Police Department will be investigating this case together. So I know yesterday they had mentioned the Texas Rangers Division would be taking lead, however, I did speak to the Texas Rangers and they told me it would be a collaboration between three agencies and right now they are pending the autopsy report.”

Monday afternoon, authorities received a call regarding the discovery of woman’s body. Officials have not released many details in the case, because of the ongoing investigation. However, they did confirm it’s being investigated as a homicide. Sargeant Estrada adds it’s unknown whether the murder took place where the victim was found or at a different location.

“We are still investigating that. Whenever it did get reported, it was reported as a deceased female as a side of the road and this is a dirt road but it is not paved but it is considered a roadway.”