The Anxiety and Depression Association of America, state on their website that anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness, in the U.S. It affects 40 million adults in the United States age 18 and older. Experts say this type of disorder is treatable, but only around 37 percent of those affected get help. It can affect your cardiovascular system, give you high blood pressure, increase your risk of diabetes, obesity, and depression. While working out can help do away with some of the symptoms, it’s also important to be mentally balanced. Experts say life brings stress and it’s not going away, but exercising and doing activities like yoga can be beneficial to mental health. If you feel you need help lowering your stress level contact your doctor.