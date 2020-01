Starr County– 760 pounds of marijuana is discovered by local and federal agencies.

On Thursday, Starr county HIDTA agents along with border patrol and the sheriff’s department executed a search warrant at an apartment complex located on 91 Gutierrez street in Garciasville. 11 bundles of narcotics were found inside the residence and a 2008 black ford focus. Authorities stare no one was found at the home.

The case remains under investigation.