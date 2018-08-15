Hidalgo County Suspect Wanted For Burglary Of Habitation

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate this week’s most wanted suspect.

48-year-old Enrique Lopez is wanted for burglary of habitation. Lopez if five foot six, weighs 300 pounds and has black hair and eyes. He was last seen in Edcouch-Elsa. If you recognize Lopez or have any information on his whereabouts, you asked to contact authorities at (956) 668-TIPS. Information leading to his arrest could make you eligible for a reward.