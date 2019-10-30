The hidalgo county sheriff’s office needs the community’s help in locating two suspects wanted for different crimes.

Authorities are looking for is 30-year-old Jimmy Lee Tamez. He is wanted for intoxication assault with a vehicle. He stands five feet four inches tall and weighs about 155 lbs.

27-year-old Jose Raul Tamez is wanted for aggravated robbery. He stands five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 135 lbs.

Both suspect’s last known addresses are in Edinburg. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on either suspect whereabout you can call anonymously to hidalgo county crime stoppers at 956-668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.