Hidalgo County Officials Prepare For Expected Heavy Rainfall

Several parts of the Rio Grande Valley have already received about 10 inches of rain, officials are now taking preventive measures.

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall is expected to continue throughout the week. Ricardo Saldana, Hidalgo County Emergency management Coordinator tells Fox News the county has been preparing since yesterday.

“We’re preparing for us to get some type of impact. Whether it be the impact directly to us or the rain that may affect us even more as you all know.”

Saldana adds that overnight the northern part of the county received over 10 inches of rain.

“We’ve already reached out to the state to start getting us preposition pumps in this area on standby and also life-safety equipment rescue boats, high profile vehicles to start moving them this way.”

Saldana says that if residents live in an area that is prone to flooding, it’s important to relocate to a higher ground.

“The most important thing is life safety go to a shelter, go to family member’s home, go to a hotel. Whatever means you have to do just get out of that location that you know that floods.”

Officials encourage residents to have an emergency preparedness kit with items such as a flashlight, batteries, first aid supplies, cash, food and water. It is also recommended to fill up your gas tanks in case you need to evacuate. Officials also recommend residents to stay up to date with the latest weather updates and if told to evacuate to do so immediately.