Hidalgo County Authorities Solve 2014 Murder Case

Hidalgo County officials issued a capital murder warrant for 25-year-old Juan Manuel Alfaro.

On July 5, 2014 deputies were called to a trailer home located on Ivory Street in Edinburg. Upon arrival, officers saw 55-year-old Joaquin Hernandez Delgado laying by the doorway covered in blood and with a gunshot wound.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tells us that according to some witnesses, three suspects were involved in a home invasion. Alfaro got into an argument with the victim and shot him.

“There was an altercation, a fight and we found a ski mask with blood on it. Witnesses say that the victim pulled that ski mask off the individual that ended up shooting him.”

Sheriff Guerra adds that after turning the ski mask over to the crime lab, they submitted a DNA test.

In 2015, Alfaro was arrested for aggravated robbery in a separate incident and was sentenced to 50 years behind bars. After having his blood sample on file, they found his DNA was a possible match to the one on the ski mask.

“Of course, anytime an individual is sentenced to prison a DNA sample is collected and put on file and so when his DNA was collected, the codes gave us a match.”

Officials were then able to obtain a warrant to draw blood from Alfaro to confirm if his DNA matched the evidence. After results came back matching the suspect, officials filled a capital murder warrant against him.

“We got solid evidence that he was the one that killed our victim back in 2014. He was the one that shot him. He was the one that was wearing the ski mask. He was the one that our victim grabbed the ski mask from and they were in that altercation.”

We spoke to a neighbor that lives two houses down from where the murder took place. She tells Fox News cameras she still remembers getting home and seeing crime scene tape at her neighbor’s house. She adds that after Delgado’s death, they moved the trailer out and placed another one.

“I got home and my mom and my grandma said ‘oh, they killed a guy from over there.’ That some people went into their trailer in the middle of the night attacked an older man.”