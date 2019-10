41-year-old Sergio Medrano Cavazos stands five foot eight inches tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He hs black hair and brown eyes and tattoos of the grim reaper, virgin mary and Santa Muerte on his upper body. His last known location was in Mercedes.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you can anonymously to the Hidalgo County Crimestoppers at 956-687-8477.