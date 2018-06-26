Governor Greg Abbott was briefed on the recovery operations taking place across the valley, during his visit to the center of operations that are meant to decrease flood levels and bring assistance to residents.

Commissioners and leaders throughout the valley had formally requested state and federal funds to Governor Abbott.

Today, Abbott declared Hidalgo and Cameron County as disaster zones, however, President Trump’s signature is pending to approve FEMA funds.

In order for a declaration of disaster zone to be made, total recurring damages to an area must surpass 37 million dollars.

According to Hidalgo commissioners, estimated costs at this time equal 100 million dollars. These projections have yet to be made official.

There are currently no federal funds available, but local organizations can mend the gap in the meantime.