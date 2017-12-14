Yesterday Laredo police arresting Priscilla Villarreal Trevino after turning herself in.

The local social media figure who goes by “Gordiloca” is accused of misusing official information. Today, Laredo police released a statement confirming that Officer Barbara J. Goodman- a 19-year veteran patrol officer is on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of internal and criminal investigations which are ongoing in relation to the misuse of information. We will keep you informed as the story develops.