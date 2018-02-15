Priscilla Villarreal, known as “Gordiloca,” has filed a court order for unlawful detention alleging the charges given to her are unconstitutional. Villarreal turned herself in to authorities in December and was arrested and charged with two counts of misuse of official information after publishing on Facebook the name of a suicide victim and the name of a person who died in a car wreck.

Defense attorneys stated Laredo police violated her first amendment right, which is why they are challenging the law and the Texas Public Information Act. The Webb County district attorney’s office has not released any comments on the situation. The case has received national coverage by major papers such as Vice, Texas Monthly, Washington Post, and BuzzFeed.