50 years behind bars, that’s how long angel Mario Garza will be in prison after accepting a plea deal in a Hidalgo County courtroom.

Garza accepting this agreement without having to go to trial for the suffocation murder of 96-year-old war hero, Martin Knell.

Monica Melissa Patterson is already serving a life sentence for the same crime.

Garza will plead guilty in the 370th court tomorrow and would be eligible for parole after having fulfilled half of his sentence.